Indoor Winter Games 2020 will take place from March 7 - 8

Special Olympics Pennsylvania's 2nd Annual Indoor Winter Games showcases the power of the human spirit and the joy of sports during two days of exciting competition for more than 650 athletes.

The Games feature floor hockey, figure skating, speed skating and bowling. It combines events that were previously held on a standalone basis, or as part of Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s annual winter or summer games.

The York Expo Center provides an integral hub. It hosts the Opening Ceremony, a dinner and a dance for the athletes, as well as the floor hockey competition.

Figure skating and speed skating events take place at the York Ice Arena. While the bowling competition will take place at Colony Lanes North and Laser Alleys.

2020 Young Athletes Exhibition

If you've got an athlete between the ages of 2-7, we'd love for you to join us at our Young Athletes Exhibition at this year's Indoor Winter Games! We had an incredible time last year and want to make this year even better!

